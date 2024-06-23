Fire destroys Escondido magic store and sandwich shop

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — Two North County small businesses were destroyed in a fire Saturday evening.

Firefighters responded to calls for a fire at a business on 310 North Andreasen Drive in Escondido at 6:07 p.m. Saturday.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a building that houses several businesses, and called for additional units, a public information officer from the Escondido Fire Department said.

Two businesses were destroyed in the fire — Magic Shop San Diego and Eric’s Sandwich Shop — and the roof of the structure collapsed. However, the fire was able to be stopped from spreading to other nearby businesses by a fire wall, the Escondido Fire Department confirmed.

There are no reports of any injuries. A fire inspector is at the scene looking into the cause of the fire.

North Andreasen Drive in Escondido was closed to traffic for a few hours.

The San Marcos, Vista, Carlsbad and Rancho Santa Fe fire departments assisted the Escondido Fire Department at the scene.

