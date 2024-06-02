Fire destroys eastern Berks home

A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a house in Washington Township, according to the Eastern Berks Fire Department.

Department officials gave the following account:

Firefighters were dispatched to Avalon Circle off County Line Road at 2:04 p.m. for a report of a house on fire.

Upon seeing the severity of the fire, first responders struck a second alarm to bring in additional personnel and apparatus, including tankers to supplement the hydrant system. A tanker fill site was set up on County Line Road.

The house was a total loss, but all residents and pets escaped unharmed. Three nearby homes suffered minor damage due to the intense heat.

State police and local fire investigators were on scene and found nothing suspicious about the cause of the fire. Further details were unavailable Sunday.

Assisting departments during the fire included Boyertown, Earl, Pennsburg, Hereford, Gilbertsville and New Hanover.

EMS units on scene included Bally, Gilbertsville, Macungie and Topton. Keystone Water Rescue provided mobile air cyclinder refilling, and the Salvation Army Canteen provided food and hydration. Corey Melcher assisted with a track hoe to remove unstable walls and allow firefighters to extinguish inaccessible areas in the collapsed debris.

The scene of a fire Saturday afternoon on Avalon Circle in Washington Township (Courtesy of Eastern Berks Fire Department)The aftermath of a house fire on Avalon Circle in Washington Township (Courtesy of Eastern Berks Fire Department)