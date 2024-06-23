Fire destroys Brockton businesses; W.Bridgewater police mourn officer's death: Top stories

BROCKTON − A three-alarm fire tore through a series of businesses in downtown Brockton. Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said firefighters responded to multiple reports of smoke and fire coming from a building at 880 Main St. The building houses Khalil’s Kitchen, Studio Sky Beauty Salon and Garcia Grocery and Tropical.

Officer Michael Kominsky, a 29-year veteran of the West Bridgewater Police Department, died after a long battle with cancer,” Chief Timothy Nixon announced. Nixon said Kominsky joined the West Bridgewater Police Department in 1995 as a part-time patrol officer and become a full-time officer in 1998.

A lux chicken restaurant has found itself on the east side of Brockton, serving tasty creations of creamy mac and cheese, Korean fried chicken and freshly squeezed lemonade.

Think you know who has the best French fries in Brockton area? Vote in our poll here.

In case you missed it, here are five of the top stories from the past week throughout the Brockton area.

Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said firefighters responded to multiple reports of smoke and fire coming from a building at 880 Main St. just before 1:30 a.m. The building, which houses Khalil’s Kitchen, Studio Sky Beauty Salon and Garcia Grocery and Tropical is "probably a total loss," Nardelli said. “There’s a good possibility we’ll have to tear it down. We had multiple roof collapses. It’s probably a total loss,” he said.

'Honor, courage': West Bridgewater Police mourn 29-year veteran officer

A 29-year veteran of the West Bridgewater Police Department died Monday after a long battle with cancer, police announced. “Early this morning, Officer Michael Kominsky, age 51, and a 29-year veteran of the West Bridgewater Police Department, died after a long battle with cancer,” Chief Timothy Nixon announced in a written statement. Nixon said Kominsky joined the West Bridgewater Police Department in 1995 as a part-time patrol officer and became a full-time officer in 1998. He was the son of former Chief of Police Robert Kominsky.

Fried chicken restaurant sensation picks Brockton for new location. What makes it special

A lux chicken restaurant has found itself deep on the east side of Brockton, serving tasty creations of creamy mac and cheese, Korean fried chicken and freshly squeezed lemonade. Yas Chicken is giving Brockton the “royal treatment” with their made-to-order batches of fried chicken, coleslaw, Korean corndogs and spicy entrées.

Budget clash as Brockton schools plead for 97 'critically needed' staff. If city says no?

While city departments tighten their belts, Brockton Public Schools haven't. That's the picture city councilors sought to paint as they clashed with school administrators about spending during a four-hour-and-forty-minute budget hearing on Tuesday. BPS leaders are seeking $232 million for the fiscal year that starts on July 1. That's $6 million more than Mayor Robert F. Sullivan has proposed in a budget that the Brockton City Council must pass by June 30, and that he brought before state officials to dodge receivership.

Best french fries in Brockton area? Our poll will find out

Brockton residents, we know you love to indulge in crispy hot fries, and the battle of the best in the area has officially launched. Now it's your chance to vote on mouthwatering selections of fries smothered in insane toppings or keeping it simple with the classic OG beer battered fries. With National French Fries Day coming up on July 12, now is the perfect time for readers to weigh in on which restaurant serves up the best fries in the Brockton area.

