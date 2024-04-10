Fire department provides report on 2023 for Geneva council

Apr. 10—GENEVA — The amount of calls for the Geneva Fire Department has remained fairly constant the last two years, said Geneva Fire Chief David Shook.

Shook gave a detailed report to City Council on Monday evening.

"We responded to a total of 566 requests for service. Forty-five calls were fire-related and 126 calls were hazardous conditions-related," Shook said.

He said there were nine more calls more than in 2022.

The report indicates there were 86 emergency medical service incidents and 135 good-intention calls.

Shook said said the department provides a variety of services ranging from public education and community service programs.

The report also indicates the department provided assistance to 13 county fire departments including 14 to Geneva-on-the-Lake, 10 to Saybrook and outside the county 30 to Madison.

Council member Jeff Griffiths asked Shook about how the Geneva Township fire levy failure may affect the department.

Shook said he is working with Geneva Township on the need to pass the fire levy. Geneva Township Trustee Tim Mills recently said the township is planning to put the levy back on the ballot.

In other business:

—Council approved the use of Memorial Field for the Latina Fest to be held the afternoon of July 20. Griffiths said the festival will start around 2 p.m. after a parade.

—City Manager Joseph Varckette reminded the public that the West Main Infrastructure Project is scheduled to begin Monday, April 15 with one eastbound lane of Route 20 closed from Chestnut Street to Eagle Street.

—Varckette said a southbound-only detour on West State Street will be instituted around May 13 and the full one-lane closure of eastbound traffic is to be implemented around May 27.

—Varckette also said an $88,900 Ohio Public Works Commission grant has been approved and the Austin Road paving project is expected to begin June 1.

—The city continues to work out details with an event planner to help bring events to the community center.

—The city is looking for a new member to serve on the seven-member board planning commission.

—City Council President John Barbo appointed Andrew Raymond to the Architectural Review Board and re-appointed James Gerger, James Miller IV, Steve Gala and Frederick Pollutro.

—He also appointed Rebecca Kerns and Sean Lane to the city's Youth Soccer Board and re-appointed Phil Anderson, Scott Carley, Mike Palinkas and James Restad.