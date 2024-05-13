Fire department to hold free women’s+ boot camp Saturday

(BCN) — Cisgender, non-binary, gender non-conforming and trans women who dream of a career in the fire service will have a chance to learn about the work in the fifth annual free Women’s+ Boot Camp held by the San Jose Fire Department in San Jose Saturday.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the San Jose Fire Training Center on Senter Road, and will be led by women, including a woman battalion chief, according to spokesman Jake Pisani.

“Hopefully she serves as an inspiration to women out there who not only want to become a firefighter but would like to lead a battalion,” Pisani said in an interview.

Want to buy a town? There’s one in California on sale for $6.6 million

Women firefighters with the department will share their personal experiences in the fire service, with a question-and-answer session, and there will be demonstrations of firefighting equipment, Pisani said.

Additionally, there will be a 90-minute circuit training workout, Pisani said.

“The exercises are all based on specific firefighting tasks – moving ladders, pulling heavy hoses, there’s a lot of strength and endurance drills,” the spokesman said.

“The workout simulates the physical requirements of the job, so this is an opportunity for them to see if they stack up against what might be expected of them if they pursue this as a career,” Pisani said.

Attendance is limited to 75 and it is necessary to register to attend. Spots fill quickly; once all spots are filled, applicants will have the option to be placed on a waitlist and notified if space becomes available. To register, visit Eventbrite’s website.

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.