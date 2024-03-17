Fire at DeKalb County apartment complex displaces multiple tenants, officials say

An afternoon apartment fire at the Shallowford Arms apartment complex has displaced the families living in four of its units.

The DeKalb County Fire Department spokesman Capt. Jaeson Daniels told Channel 2 Action News that there were no injuries, but one apartment was fully damaged by fire, while the other three units were damaged by water and smoke.

According to DCFR, the residents were all displaced from those units.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer was at the complex and saw members of the American Red Cross there as fire crews checked out the damage.

DeKalb County Fire said the Red Cross was assisting two families, with 10 people, impacted by the fire.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the American Red Cross for more details on those efforts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: