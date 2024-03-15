Fire damages Mid States Asphalt Co. in Tuscaloosa

A gas-fueled fire caused damage at Mid States Asphalt Co., 1657 51st Ave. in Tuscaloosa, early Friday afternoon, but no one was injured.

The blaze, reported at 2:04 p.m. was quickly extinguished by arriving Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Service firefighters despite flames shooting high into the air when firefighters arrived.

"Firefighters were able to secure the gas within three or four minutes of being on scene and put the fire out," said Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith.

Tuscaloosa firefighters put water on an asphalt plant at Mid States Asphalt Company to cool down the equipment after a fire Friday afternoon, March 15, 2024.

The company is an asphalt processing facility that supplies roofing companies with tar and asphalt products. There were no injuries related to the fire.

"The facility had a hundred percent accountability (of their workers) when we arrived on scene," Smith said.

Smith said the fire and the fire department's response to it were as textbook as you can get for an industrial fire. Arriving fire units began putting water on the fire immediately, quickly located the gas and shut down the line feeding it, allowing the firefighters to extinguish the visible flames within minutes. Smith said the flames and smoke were visible from across the city.

Two large storage tanks were deformed by the heat, but Smith said there was no danger of the tanks exploding. The tanks, similar in size and shape to what is seen on railroad cars, were not pressurized.

"It was a gas-fed fire. When we got here, it was an obvious jet fire where you had a gas line that had ruptured. Don't know if it ruptured due to the fire or something of that nature. Prior to our arrival, workers said they had flames shooting 50 feet into the air," Smith said.

Three fire engines, a ladder truck, a rescue truck and a battalion chief were part of the first alarm response. The department did not have to call a second alarm to bring in more fire fighters and equipment. \

