Fire damages law office in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A fire started early Saturday morning in Scranton just about a half a mile where the Armed Forces parade is supposed to start.

Lackawanna County Center for Public Safety said that a call came in just before 8:00 a.m. for a second alarm fire on the 100 block of Franklin Street in Scranton.

No one was inside the Wylam and Georgetti law office at the time according to officials.

Armed Forces Parade Preview in Scranton

The fire is under control, but still working, according to on scene personnel.

The Scranton Police Department has also put out a traffic advisory for the fire and the parade that is scheduled to start at 11:00 a.m. at the Gino Merli Veterans Center.

Officials say the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

28/22 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will update with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.