Fire damages house in Wilkinsburg

Fire damaged a house in Wilkinsburg Sunday evening.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Montview Place at 7:37 p.m.

Fire damaged the walls on the inside of the house and the front door.

The house appeared to have been under construction.

Investigators say no one was injured.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

2 people killed, 7 people hurt in Penn Hills shooting, police say Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Beltzhoover neighborhood Pilot ordered to prevent 9/11 hijacked plane from reaching Washington D.C., retires VIDEO: Thousands of people visit Pittsburgh to see Kenny Chesney, celebrate Pride, enjoy festivities DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts