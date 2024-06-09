Fire damages house in Freedom

Flames damaged part of a house in Beaver County on Saturday.

Members of the New Sewickley Fire District say emergency crews were called to the 600 block of 4th Avenue at 3:47 p.m. on Sunday.

The first firefighter to arrive at the scene used a fire extinguisher to begin knocking down flames which were building in bulk on the porch and spreading to its roof.

The flames were fully extinguished after a truck arrived.

Officials say the house had one occupant but no one was injured.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

3 people arrested in South Side after carjacking in the Hill District Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood Gov. Shapiro signs law banning use of phones while driving in Pennsylvania VIDEO: ‘Enough is enough’ Local advocates gather in Braddock to call for end to gun violence DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts