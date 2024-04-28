Fire damages homes in Ridgeley

Apr. 28—RIDGELEY, W.Va. — An early morning fire Sunday damaged at least two houses on Mineral Street in Ridgeley.

First-arriving Ridgeley volunteer firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire coming from a structure located at 9 Mineral St. off of Veterans Memorial Highway.

Crews from Mineral, Allegany and Garrett counties and the city of Cumberland were called to the scene about 5:20 a.m.

The fire was reported under control about an hour later.

There were no reports of injuries.

Potomac Edison and the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office were also called to the scene.