Fire damages Hershey apartments

TechCrunch

Dan Laufer swore off ever founding a startup again after he sold apartment rental platform RentLingo in 2021, but Laufer also couldn't ignore the potential to solve a problem he saw unfolding as the head of growth and product marketing at Nextdoor. "The top use of Nextdoor is people looking for providers, HVAC especially," Laufer told TechCrunch. The result was PipeDreams, a startup that acquires mom and pop HVAC and plumbing companies and scales them using its software that helps with scheduling and marketing.