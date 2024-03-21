Fire damages a garage in Williamsfield

Mar. 21—WILLIAMSFIELD — Firefighters from several area departments battled a garage fire late Tuesday afternoon, said Andover Fire Chief Matt Bush.

He said an addition to the garage was destroyed by fire but the rest of the building and the house were spared. Bush said the Ohio Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause but it appears an electrical problem may have been the issue.

Bush said firefighters from a variety of departments responded to the fire including Andover, Wayne, Dorset, Orwell, Kinsman, North Shenango (Pa.) and Jamestown (Pa.) fire departments.

Bush said there were no injuries and firefighters were on the scene for several hours.