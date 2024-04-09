Fire damages Franklin Township home Tuesday morning; no injuries reported

A caused damage Tuesday morning to a Franklin Township home, but no injuries were reported.

Kent Fire Lt. Vincent Yost said the call came in to respond to the Brady Lake Road home about 7:30 a.m. Information, however, is limited due to an 8 a.m. shift change, said Yost.

He said fire damage was limited to a second-floor room, but there was smoke damage in other parts of the single-family home. Estimates of damage and whether the home is habitable are unavailable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Yost.

Firefighters cleared the scene about 9 a.m., he said. The Ravenna Township and Stow fire departments and Hudson EMS also responded. The Portage County Sheriff's Office provided traffic control.

"We just want to thank all of our mutual aid partners for showing up and giving us a really helpful hand on that fire and we're really grateful that nobody was injured," said Yost.

