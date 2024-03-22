Fire damages East St. Louis home early Friday morning
Crews are working to clear the scene of an early-morning house fire Friday in east St. Louis.
Washington has a plan to avert a government shutdown but faces a gauntlet of procedural steps in the hours ahead before a stoppage can be averted at midnight tonight.
The NCAA tournament run no one saw coming will continue against No. 14 Oakland.
On Thursday, the United States ended decades of stalwart support for Israel in the United Nations Security Council, submitting a draft resolution that calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
A recent report found a nearly 70% jump in the number of Lyme disease cases. Here's why it may not be as alarming as it seems.
The 'Real Housewives' star has been prioritizing her health, and Three Wishes is high on her list of hunger-curbing treats.
To sell your house without a Realtor, list it as "for sale by owner" and learn to negotiate. Here are 10 steps to selling without a Realtor.
About 96% of brackets had Kentucky advancing out of the first round on Thursday night.
Exactly how much Microsoft is paying all the investors of Inflection AI as part its oddly structured deal to abscond with the co-founders, much of the staff and the rights to use the tech hasn't been publicly revealed. Microsoft board member Reid Hoffman, also a co-founder of Inflection and an investor in it, along with his VC firm Greylock, did promise "that all of Inflection’s investors will have a good outcome today, and I anticipate good future upside," in a LinkedIn post earlier this week.
Crafting the perfect venture capital pitch is so simple that there's an industry of consultants to help founders get their decks in order. TechCrunch has a long-running series of Pitch Deck Teardowns to help founders, and you can find an infinite number of Twitter threads on the subject. Not only do venture capital expectations change with the market, but also different types of startups in different industries and different stages of development will want to ensure that they are properly highlighting their strengths and momentum against implicit venture expectations.
Today we learned that state departments of motor vehicles nationwide are linked up, and we know because this morning there was a problem that took the whole thing down.
The Department of Justice and 17 state attorneys general filed a massive lawsuit against Apple on Thursday morning, accusing the company of monopolistic smartphone practices. Meanwhile, Fortnite maker Epic Games has been accusing Apple’s iOS App Store of antitrust violations for years in an ongoing, arduous legal battle. Epic is never named explicitly in the 88-page lawsuit, but the gaming company’s complaints are echoed across extensive discussion of the App Store’s anticompetitive practices.
More than 24,000 Amazon shoppers are reporting less pain, thanks to these cushy bestsellers.
Microsoft's latest gambit to snag much of the human talent from Inflection AI is causing waves this week. The subtext is clear enough: Microsoft doesn't want to run into regulatory oversight in the form of anti-trust action. Regardless of your perspective on such deal-killing, Microsoft seems to have found a way around the matter in this case.
The United States Department of Justice filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple earlier today. When an iPhone user sends a message to another iPhone user, by default that message is sent using Apple’s iMessage protocol. “This effect is particularly powerful for certain demographics, like teenagers — where the iPhone’s share is 85 percent, according to one survey,” the DOJ wrote in its lawsuit.
Even in a scripted setting like Wednesday's, there are going to be hiccups. How Williams handled them gave teams a glimpse into more than just his ability to throw the football.
Silence wants to shake things up when it comes to climate tech investment. This new angel-style VC firm has already raised $35 million and plans to make dozens of small investments in climate startups to help them apply the tech startup playbook. The Silence team is led by Borja Moreno de los Rios, who acts as a solo general partner for Silence’s original fund.
It's faster and sharper than previous versions, and it costs (way, way) less than an iPad.
The House of Representatives approved a measure targeting data brokers’ ability to sell Americans’ personal data to “adversary” countries.
You can use image-based AIs for plenty of things, but probably not for this.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman preview the NL Central and examine the who of the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers & Pittsburgh Pirates will take home the central crown.