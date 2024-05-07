Fire damages Conneaut doctor's office

May 7—CONNEAUT — Firefighters found fire coming from the roof of a medical building at the intersection of Parrish Road and Route 20 when they arrived on the scene early Monday morning, said Conneaut Fire Chief Steve Lee.

He said Dr. Parminder Singh's office at 235 Parrish Road was the site of a fire that caused extensive damage.

"It got into the roof and it was pretty bad," Lee said.

Lee said the fire was called in a just after 1 a.m. and assistance was received from Springfield Township, Pa., and Ashtabula Township. He said firefighters were on the scene for three hours fighting the blaze and doing clean-up operations.

Lee said they stayed on scene to watch the building because of medical records and narcotics on site until the owner and medical personnel arrived on the scene after 8 a.m.

Lee said the Ohio State Fire Marshal's Office was called in to review the cause of the fire and it is still under investigation.

Construction workers were on site late Monday afternoon boarding up the roof. Lee said the gas and water were turned off to the building until the necessary repairs are completed.