Fire damages Boonton funeral home owned by former NJ Gov. Codey

BOONTON — As New Jersey voters were casting ballots Tuesday evening, one of their former governors was surveying the damage to his business here in the Morris County town.

A two-alarm fire that started in the roof caused "extensive damage" to the Codey & Mackey Funeral Home owned by former Gov. Dick Codey, according to Boonton Fire Chief Anthony Consentino.

Codey, who was at the home when the fire was detected, said the building was salvageable. He praised the quick response from local firefighters.

Fire caused extensive damage to a funeral home in Boonton owned by former New Jersey Acting Gov. Richard Codey.

"They did a great job," Codey said. "I wasn't surprised. I've seen what they do since I've been here."

The Democrat, who also holds the record as the state's longest serving legislator, stood outside the stately, three-story Victorian home on Main Street as firefighters gathered up their hoses and completed their investigation.

Cosentino said his department was dispatched at 4:29 p.m. and saw "smoke showing from the roof." Firefighters confirmed "a roofer was working on the scene prior to our arrival."

Hose lines were deployed through the front door to the third, and another to the third floor via ladder. The fire was deemed under control at 5:11 p.m. by which time supporting crews had arrived on the scene in force.

Three firefighters were evaluated for heat exhaustion during the response, which came as temperatures had risen into the 80s. Two were taken to St. Clare's Hospital for evaluation by the Morris County Office of Emergency Management. OEM Director Jeff Paul reported they were in good condition.

Roof repair gone bad?

Cosentino said the roofers were completing a repair job when they noticed smoke and attempted to stop it with three fire extinguishers, "with no success due to the fire being in a void outside their scope" between one roof and another pre-existing roof.

"Crews went in and established there was decent fire in between two separate roofs between the second and third floors," Cosentino said.

Codey said there were no services being conducted at the time. He was there making arrangements for a future service when the fire broke out.

"I don't know, maybe a spark or something," started the fire, Codey speculated.

Most of the damage was due to water. Cosentino said. The fire is under investigation.

Out-of-town support for the two-alarm call came from Parsippany, Lake Hiawatha, Mount Tabor, Denville, Pine Brook, Montville and Mountain Lakes. Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, a Boonton resident, also came to the scene.

Former acting governor

Fire caused extensive damage to a funeral home in Boonton owned by former New Jersey Acting Gov. Richard Codey.

Codey retired last year from the seat he held in the New Jersey Senate for 42 years. He also served in the state Assembly from 1974 to 1982.

Codey served three brief terms as acting governor while presiding as state Senate president from 2002 to 2010. The first came in 2002, when Gov. Christine Todd Whitman left office to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The second came when Gov. Jim McGreevey resigned in 2004. Then, in 2007, Codey stepped in for Gon. Jon Corzine after he was injured in a serious motorcade crash

Codey purchased the Mackey Funeral Home a decade ago, adding to a three-generation family business that includes another home in Caldwell. The Boonton location has operated as a funeral home since 1928.

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Email: wwesthoven@dailyrecord.com

Twitter/X: @wwesthoven

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: Fire damages Boonton funeral home owned by former NJ Gov. Codey