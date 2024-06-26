Fire damages birthplace of former East German leader Erich Honecker

Firefighters extinguish a fire in a house where former GDR State Council Chairman Erich Honecker was once born. The birthplace of the former leader of communist East Germany, Erich Honecker, caught fire and was damaged, according to local police. Thorsten Kremers/dpa

The birthplace of the former leader of communist East Germany, Erich Honecker, caught fire and was damaged, according to local police.

Honecker led East Germany as both head of state and leader of the ruling SED party from 1971 until his removal from power in 1989, shortly before the collapse of the state.

The house, in the town of Neunkirchen in western Germany, suffered a fire late Tuesday in the roof and attic areas which spread to neighbouring structures. Initial estimates by fire investigators put the damage at around €750,000 ($801,000).

No one was hurt in the fire. An investigation into the cause remains ongoing.

Honecker was born in the home in Neunkirchen, in the state of Saarland, on August 25, 1912. He died in 1994.

Honecker only lived in Neunkirchen for a very short time. In 1913, the family moved to the neighbouring district of Wiebelskirchen.