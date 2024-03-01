Fire-damaged Olympia biz set to reopen, pot shops could get help, more apartments pitched

It’s been a tough couple of weeks for a west side business damaged by fire, but after the community responded to help, the gym could now reopen as early as the end of next week, the owner and his director of operations said.

On Feb. 18, a fire was intentionally set at Brazilian Jiu Jitsu of Olympia, a gym that has occupied a site in the 1200 block of Black Lake Boulevard Southwest for 20 years, owner Robert Owens said.

Fire sprinklers helped to prevent structural damage to the 5,000-square-foot space; however, water-covered mats needed to be removed and replaced and soon the repairs were estimated to be in the tens of thousands of dollars, Owens said.

Director of Operations Shane Hart put out a call for assistance and their gym members and others showed up to help. Soon, they had so many people that they worked morning, afternoon and evening shifts. Even a paint company offered to repaint, Hart said.

“It leaves me speechless,” Owens said. “I’m overwhelmed by how much the community has come together.”

Owens added that he even heard from the jiu jitsu community in San Diego where someone offered up mats to replace his.

On that note, new gym mats were expected to arrive Friday, Owens said.

Other business happenings

Green Lady, a west Olympia pot shop on Harrison Avenue Northwest, also had a tough week after it was burglarized on Feb. 26. Now, Green Lady and other shops like it could get help in the form of banking services, the office of U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell announced.

The U.S. Senator from Washington state has cosponsored the Secure and Fair Enforcement Regulation Banking Act of 2023, which would ensure that licensed marijuana, hemp, and cannabidiol businesses are able to access banking and financial services, according to a news release.

“Last year there were more than 50 robbery attempts at marijuana dispensaries in the state of Washington. This bill will take the target off the backs of our state’s dispensaries by updating federal banking laws so they don’t have to do all their business in cash,” said Cantwell in a statement.

The Thurston Economic Development Council recently had a team meeting, which included breakfast served with ingredients from the Southwest Washington Food Hub and the farms that use the service, the EDC announced in its newsletter

They had:

▪ Bacon from Steger Family Farm in Chehalis.

▪ Oranges from Newaukum Valley Farm in Chehalis.

▪ Potatoes, shallots, onion, and parsley from Wobbly Cart Farm in Rochester.

▪ Fresh Eggs from Forest Flora Farm in Chehalis.

In case you missed it: Movement Mortgage recently celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new business is at 1520 Cooper Point Rd Suite 350, Olympia, WA 98502.

In case you missed it: Endless Sound Cellars, a new winery in downtown Olympia, also recently celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The winery and tasting room is at 222 Market, which is at Capitol Way North and Olympia Avenue Northeast.

Real estate

A developer is set to get feedback about a proposal to bring 132 apartments to 7130, 7226 and 7240 Martin Way East, Thurston County announced.

The presbumission conference is set for March 14, according to county information.

Such meetings give developers or developer representatives an understanding of what will be expected of their projects under county land-use rules.

The Martin Way site location of the apartment proposal.

