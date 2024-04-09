Fire crews tackle major blaze at recycling plant

Fire crews are continuing to tackle a major blaze which broke out at a recycling plant in North Ayrshire on Monday night.

Emergency teams were called to the site on Byrehill Road in Kilwinning just after 22:00.

The road has been closed and local residents are being asked to keep their windows and doors closed as a precaution.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said there were still four fire engines and a height appliance at the scene at 06:30 on Tuesday. There were no reports of any casualties.