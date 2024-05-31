Fire crews rescue man clinging to tree limb above river in Ohio

Fire crews rescued a man clinging to a tree limb above a river in Ohio last week, according to a Facebook post from the Cuyahoga Falls Fire Department.

On May 24, Cuyahoga Falls fire crews were dispatched to a reported water rescue in the Cuyahoga River.

The man fell into the river while fishing and couldn’t get out due to the rushing water, the post said.

A bystander photographing birds and wildlife noticed the man and called 911.

The bystander was getting ready to go in the water to help, but dispatchers told him to wait for fire personnel.

When crews arrived, they tossed a rope to the man and pulled him to shore, the post said.

The department wants to remind people that flowing water is quicker and more powerful than it appears and only several inches can knock a person down.