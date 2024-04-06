Fire crews and power companies prep for extreme weather weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As Kansas weather ramps up with expected strong winds and potentially potent storms, emergency crews are gearing up.

“We have to be prepared, and we are,” said Nick White, battalion chief with Hutchinson Fire. “Command staff has met. We’ve got everybody’s availability. We’ve already got pre-determined divisions and those lined out and who’s going where, so if something does happen, we’ve got immediate call back coming.”

Fire crews remind you with high winds, do not hesitate to call immediately if you see a fire.

As fire crews stand ready for high winds to fuel any fire that may spark, power companies are prepped and ready to go for everything from high winds to storms that could knock out power.

Kansas Gov. issues disaster declaration ahead of wildfire danger

“We are fully staffed for most situations,” said Sarah Madden with Butler Electric Cooperative. “Now, in case of extreme weather, we do contact other cooperatives and do mutual aid, where they will bring crews in to help us get everybody back on as quickly as possible.”

Evergy, like other power companies, is watching the weather closely for this weekend.

“Evergy always has our crews watching weather. We’re always keeping track of the forecast, and this weekend, we’re looking at high winds Saturday afternoon into the evening as well as the potential for storms,” said Courtney Lewis, Evergy Communications manager. “Our dispatch center is operated 24/7 to make sure that we have a quick response to restore any power.”

This is a good time to remember to have a charged cell phone and flashlights with extra batteries and a supply of water and food, just in case.

You can also download our Storm Track 3 Weather app to stay ahead of the storms.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.