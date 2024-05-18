Fire crews knock down commercial fire in SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a commercial fire in SE Oklahoma City Saturday evening.

According to officials, firefighters responded to a fire near SE 59th Street and South Sooner Road. The fire was started under a pile of grounded up interior car parts and firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly.

They are currently watching for hot spots at this time to make sure the fire doesn’t start up again.

There are no injuries or information on what caused the fire.

