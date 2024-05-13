Fire crews battle several brush fires in IRC; 1 damages property off 43rd Avenue

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY −At least three brush fires broke out across the county , one damaging a property, fueled by what fire officials said were windy and dry conditions Monday.

Shortly after firefighters began working to extinguish a fire in wooded area just east of Walmart Supercenter off 20th Street, a second fire started roughly 3 miles south off 43rd Avenue, a fire official said.

The brush fires reported between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday were not thought to be related and the causes were considered undetermined.

A shed was damaged on a property by a brush fire that began in wooded area behind a home between Second and Fourth streets along the west side of 43rd Avenue, said Assistant Chief Richard Marini.

"None of them appear suspicious," said Marini. "It's so dry out there it doesn't take much to get them going."

A fire minutes earlier off 20th Street near the Walmart, occurred east of what Marini said was a homeless encampment.

No other structures in the area of either fire were threatened.

Earlier Monday, a brush fire in a wooded area south of Wabasso off U.S. 1 was contained by local and state forestry firefighters ar 1½ acres.

The fire was north of 69th Street on wooded land roughly near a warehouse facility and subdivision and was reported around 10:45 a.m.

There were no reported injuries or threats to any structure or property, its cause was also undetermined and attributed to weather conditions.

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow @coreyarwood on X, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: 3 brush fires contained by fire crews in IRC; shed off 43rd Ave damaged