Fire crews battle mobile home fire in Midwest City

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — The Midwest City Fire Department responded to a fire at a mobile home park on Saturday evening.

According to MWCFD, crews were called to the area of SE 29th and Post Road around 5:30 p.m.

Officials say a man was sleeping inside of his mobile home trailer when he heard a loud pop followed by smoke detectors sounding off. He went to his front door before he turned around and noticed his trailer was on fire.

The man was unharmed but fire crews say his trailer is a total loss.

Two vacant trailers were also damaged by the fire but officials say that those trailers are still livable.

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.