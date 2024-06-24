Fire crews from across Tri-Cities battling blaze at Pasco business. What we know

9:45 a.m.

A wildland strike team is being staged near the fire after reports of the fire sending burning embers into nearby grass and brush.

The Washington State Patrol is being asked to clear away a large line of onlookers on Highway 12.

A large fire at Tri-City Pallet in Pasco is sending a plume of smoke up that is visible from south Kennewick on Monday.

Firefighters have responded to what they are saying is a pallet fire to at 335 E. B Circle in Pasco, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter, by the Pasco Fire Department.

Details about the size and extent of the fire is still not available. The location is the home of Tri-City Pallets, which has large stacks of wooden pallets outside.

The fire is spreading through burning embers through the area. People are asked to avoid the location. They are also being asked not to pull over on Highway 12 to look at the fire, as it is beginning to back up traffic.

Flames were visible from as far away as Kennewick and Burbank.