Fire consumes 30 acres of marsh land in Fond du Lac County after controlled burn accidentally spreads

Several fire crews in the Fond du Lac area suppressed a marsh fire on Lakeshore Drive April 10 in the town of Friendship. It consumed about 30 acres of marsh land.

FRIENDSHIP — A Wednesday afternoon fire consumed about 30 acres of marsh land in the area of Lakeshore Drive and Cemetery Road in the town of Friendship.

A Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted heavy smoke in the area at around 6:13 p.m. April 10, and saw the fire as he approached, according to a news release from the department.

Van Dyne Fire Department, Eldorado Fire, town of Fond du Lac Fire, North Fond du Lac Fire, Lamartine Fire and Nekimi Fire all responded, containing the fire only to the marsh land and working to stop it from spreading to the tree line.

With difficulties moving through the marsh, the city of Fond du Lac Police Department assisted with aerial drones and FLIR imaging to detect hot spots.

The sheriff's office does not believe the fire is suspicious, as investigation indicates it was caused by nearby property owners conducting a controlled burn that accidentally spread to the marsh.

No one was injured in the fire, and no structural damage was reported.

Wisconsin State Patrol assisted with traffic control on Lakeshore Drive.

