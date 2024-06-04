Fire closes popular North Myrtle Beach, SC, restaurant. Here’s when it will reopen

A fire at a popular North Myrtle Beach restaurant caused it close Monday, and it remain closed Tuesday.

Captain Archie’s, 2200 Little River Neck Road, had a fire in the attic section of the building around 3:30 p.m. Monday, according to North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue. It’s believed a piece of insulation inadvertently ended up in the range hood and caught on fire, said general manager Billy Riggs.

The restaurant closed “out of caution” on Monday and said on Facebook it is trying to reopen by 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to Captain Archie’s Facebook. Riggs said staff worked through the night to repair the restaurant and their main focus on Tuesday morning is to clean.

Captain Archie’s needs to get approval by the city of North Myrtle Beach to reopen and Riggs is hoping to have that done Tuesday.

The restaurant posted a video that said it was a kitchen fire and there were not many people in the restaurant at the time. No one was injured.

“We’ve got a great staff. Their actions, quick thinking saved the building and saved the customers,” Riggs said.

The cause of fire has not been released. Horry County Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.