Fire causes major damage at Burger King in Orange County

Firefighters in Orange County are investigating an overnight fire that caused major damage to a fast-food restaurant.

Orange County Fire Rescue responded around 1:30 a.m. after the fire broke out at a Burger King at John Young Parkway and Sand Lake Road.

The fire left significant damage to the location.

Channel 9 spoke with some workers who showed up to start their morning shifts but are now unsure when the location will reopen.

Firefighters were seen wrapping up their response around 4 a.m.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more details and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

