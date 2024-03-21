Fire calls, March 21 edition

Belleville News-Democrat
·1 min read

Fire Calls

March 12

9:23 p.m. O’Fallon Plaza (rear of) – Power line down

11:12 p.m. 133 Hech Road (Mutual aid to Troy Fire Department) – Barn fire

March 13

2:30 a.m. Firestone (St. Clair Square/mutual aid to Fairview Fire Department) – Stand by in our station/reported structure fire

4:39 p.m. Interstate 64 west at mile marker 19 – Grass fire

5:50 p.m. 11297 Spring Meadow Trail – Propane tank leak

March 14

5:25 a.m. Cancer Center of O’Fallon – Canceled en route per alarm company

11:50 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Green Mount Crossing Drive – Vehicle crash

7:51 p.m. 1136 Tazewell Drive – Carbon monoxide detector at end of life cycle

March 16

2:26 p.m. 904 Calista Ridge Drive – Unintentional/Occupant replacing carbon monoxide detector (monitored system)

March 17

11:38 a.m. North Hilgard Street and East Washington Street (ditch area) – Grass fire

March 18

3:06 a.m. 6100 Old Collinsville Road – Malfunctioning water heater