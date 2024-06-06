Fire calls, June 6 edition
Fire Calls
May 28
5:05 p.m. Starbucks (Central Park, front of) – Cat in storm drain
5:11 p.m. 606 N. Cherry St. – Natural gas leak at clothes dryer
6:48 p.m. 202 Melissa Court – Dumpster smoking
6:53 p.m. 3408 Plainfield Way – Strange odor/canceled en route per occupant
9:26 p.m. 606 W. Washington St. – Carbon monoxide in structure/malfunctioning oven
May 29
10:56 a.m. Fulton Junior High – Dust from construction work
2:37 p.m. Interstate 64 east at mile marker 17 – Grass fire/out on arrival
7:32 p.m. 1021 Greentrail Court – Cooking fire
May 31
12:02 a.m. Mutual aid to Troy Fire Department – Structure fire/stand by their station
6:58 a.m. 116 Potawatomi Lane – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant
6:43 p.m. South Walnut Street and West Highway 50 – Cable line down
June 1
12:30 a.m. 1203 Woodgate Drive – Malfunctioning smoke detector
1:48 a.m. 5605 Arrow Ridge Road – Smoke from cooking
9:24 a.m. North Green Mount Road and Cascade Lake Drive – Vehicle crash
9:32 a.m. 1203 Woodgate Drive – Replace smoke detectors
1:32 p.m. Hampton Inn – Keys in elevator shaft
June 2
4:01 p.m. Interstate 64 east at mile marker 13 (mutual aid to Fairview Fire Department) – Vehicle crash
4:05 p.m. Towneplace Suites – Smoke from cooking
10:56 p.m. Interstate 64 east at mile marker 13 (mutual aid to Fairview Fire Department – Vehicle crash