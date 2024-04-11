Fire calls, April 11 edition

TechCrunch

If corporate boards of directors signal something about where a company wants to be focusing, Amazon's just made an interesting move to change up its direction. The company has just announced that Andrew Ng -- a prominent figure in the world of AI, and specifically building AI within large tech companies -- is joining its board of directors. The company also announced, with a little less fanfare, that Judy McGrath -- who is best known for her work as a longtime TV executive, running MTV and helping Viacom become a media powerhouse -- will be stepping down as a director.