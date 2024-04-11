Fire calls, April 11 edition
Fire Calls
March 25
8:07 p.m. 688 Carol Ann Drive – Structure fire
11:11 p.m. 901 Ambercrombie Square Court – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant
March 26
10:13 a.m. 320 Amhurst Drive – Assist occupant with replacing one smoke detector and one carbon monoxide detector
1:20 p.m. MotoMart (Shiloh) – Assist disposal company with removing a 20-gallon container full of gas
8:01 p.m. 1201 Preswyck Drive – Malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector
March 27
1:49 p.m. Country Estates Kennel – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant
5:45 p.m. 906 Juniper Drive – Assist EMS/Lift assist
9:16 p.m. 1324 Haps Lane – Smoke from cooking
10:59 p.m. 455 Bandmour Place – Canceled per alarm company/per occupant
11:46 p.m. Interstate 64 east at mile marker 16 – Grass fire/unfounded
March 28
1:37 p.m. RecPlex – Smell of natural gas
1:57 p.m. Michaels – Canceled en route/per alarm company/testing system
9:27 p.m. 4113 Lebanon Ave. (rear of) – Bonfire
March 29
12:07 p.m. Frank Scott Parkway and Merchants Way – Vehicle crash
March 30
7:56 p.m. 1201 E. Highway 50 (rear of) – Control burn
March 31
12:01 p.m. 11190 Hagemann Road – Brush fire
7:21 p.m. 326 Seibert Road – Propane tank valve hot shut
11:50 p.m. 408 Willow Point Trail – Malfunctioning alarm system
April 1
5:01 p.m. 1256 Greenfield Place #106 – Assist EMS lift assist/canceled en route
6:51 p.m. 109 Regency Park (front of) – Vehicle crash
7:13 p.m. 836 Chesapeake Junction Lane – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant
April 2
8:26 a.m. 1250 Elisabeth Drive – Natural gas leak at water heater
11:58 a.m. Welcome Suites – Unintentional/Construction work
6:33 p.m. North Green Mount Road and West Highway 50 – Cable line hanging low
8:35 p.m. 133 W. First St. #B – Malfunctioning electric oven
April 3
3:10 a.m. 34 Bernard Lane – mutual aid to East Side Fire Department) – Structure fire
11:10 a.m. 30 Sir Lawrence Drive – Smoke from cooking
12:47 p.m. 516 W. Washington St. – Power line down
2:04 p.m. Keystone Place at Richland Creek – Pull station pulled
3:37 p.m. 1718 Scott Troy Road – Vehicle off roadway
8:42 p.m. Sam’s Club – Broken sprinkler head
April 4
9:09 a.m. Saint Clare School – Natural gas leak
2:47 p.m. 857 Misty Valley Road – Assist EMS/Lift assist
6:44 p.m. 201 S. Hilgard St. (rear of) – Illegal burn
8:28 p.m. 533 Dickinson Drive (front of) – Trash can fire
April 5
Noon 162 Berringer Drive – Replace smoke detectors
12:24 p.m. 1328 Three Rivers Drive – Replace smoke detectors
1:39 p.m. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital – Assist EMS (Medstar) lift assist
9:45 p.m. 104 Regency Park (rear of) – Vehicle crash
April 6
6:45 p.m. 514 Joy Drive (rear of) – Illegal burn
April 7
4:22 p.m. 845 Deer Creek Road – Occupant thought hit underground power line
4:46 p.m. 824 Emerald Green Drive – Smell of smoke
6:54 p.m. 9 Abraham Court – Assist Belleville Police Department/Drone
April 8
6:20 a.m. Holiday Inn Express – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant
6:43 a.m. 33 Ramona Drive – Unintentional by occupant