Fire calls, April 11 edition

Belleville News-Democrat
·3 min read

Fire Calls

March 25

8:07 p.m. 688 Carol Ann Drive – Structure fire

11:11 p.m. 901 Ambercrombie Square Court – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant

March 26

10:13 a.m. 320 Amhurst Drive – Assist occupant with replacing one smoke detector and one carbon monoxide detector

1:20 p.m. MotoMart (Shiloh) – Assist disposal company with removing a 20-gallon container full of gas

8:01 p.m. 1201 Preswyck Drive – Malfunctioning carbon monoxide detector

March 27

1:49 p.m. Country Estates Kennel – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant

5:45 p.m. 906 Juniper Drive – Assist EMS/Lift assist

9:16 p.m. 1324 Haps Lane – Smoke from cooking

10:59 p.m. 455 Bandmour Place – Canceled per alarm company/per occupant

11:46 p.m. Interstate 64 east at mile marker 16 – Grass fire/unfounded

March 28

1:37 p.m. RecPlex – Smell of natural gas

1:57 p.m. Michaels – Canceled en route/per alarm company/testing system

9:27 p.m. 4113 Lebanon Ave. (rear of) – Bonfire

March 29

12:07 p.m. Frank Scott Parkway and Merchants Way – Vehicle crash

March 30

7:56 p.m. 1201 E. Highway 50 (rear of) – Control burn

March 31

12:01 p.m. 11190 Hagemann Road – Brush fire

7:21 p.m. 326 Seibert Road – Propane tank valve hot shut

11:50 p.m. 408 Willow Point Trail – Malfunctioning alarm system

April 1

5:01 p.m. 1256 Greenfield Place #106 – Assist EMS lift assist/canceled en route

6:51 p.m. 109 Regency Park (front of) – Vehicle crash

7:13 p.m. 836 Chesapeake Junction Lane – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant

April 2

8:26 a.m. 1250 Elisabeth Drive – Natural gas leak at water heater

11:58 a.m. Welcome Suites – Unintentional/Construction work

6:33 p.m. North Green Mount Road and West Highway 50 – Cable line hanging low

8:35 p.m. 133 W. First St. #B – Malfunctioning electric oven

April 3

3:10 a.m. 34 Bernard Lane – mutual aid to East Side Fire Department) – Structure fire

11:10 a.m. 30 Sir Lawrence Drive – Smoke from cooking

12:47 p.m. 516 W. Washington St. – Power line down

2:04 p.m. Keystone Place at Richland Creek – Pull station pulled

3:37 p.m. 1718 Scott Troy Road – Vehicle off roadway

8:42 p.m. Sam’s Club – Broken sprinkler head

April 4

9:09 a.m. Saint Clare School – Natural gas leak

2:47 p.m. 857 Misty Valley Road – Assist EMS/Lift assist

6:44 p.m. 201 S. Hilgard St. (rear of) – Illegal burn

8:28 p.m. 533 Dickinson Drive (front of) – Trash can fire

April 5

Noon 162 Berringer Drive – Replace smoke detectors

12:24 p.m. 1328 Three Rivers Drive – Replace smoke detectors

1:39 p.m. St. Elizabeth’s Hospital – Assist EMS (Medstar) lift assist

9:45 p.m. 104 Regency Park (rear of) – Vehicle crash

April 6

6:45 p.m. 514 Joy Drive (rear of) – Illegal burn

April 7

4:22 p.m. 845 Deer Creek Road – Occupant thought hit underground power line

4:46 p.m. 824 Emerald Green Drive – Smell of smoke

6:54 p.m. 9 Abraham Court – Assist Belleville Police Department/Drone

April 8

6:20 a.m. Holiday Inn Express – Canceled en route per alarm company/per occupant

6:43 a.m. 33 Ramona Drive – Unintentional by occupant