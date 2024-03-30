Fire burns down old Gramling's building; Tallahassee icon served community for a century

Gramling’s, an iconic Tallahassee feed and seed store that closed in 2019 after 104 years in business on South Adams Street, burned to the ground shortly after midnight Saturday.

A large fire consumed the building including an adjoining warehouse and “The Secret Skatepark” in downtown Tallahassee around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

There were no injuries reported and the blaze is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office. The fire appears to have started in the warehouse.

"We got on the scene and the building was heavily, heavily involved in fire and it spread to that second building very fast," said Todd Inserra, a spokesperson for the Tallahassee Fire Department, adding that firefighters worked quickly to prevent the inferno from spreading.

The fire was steps away from about a dozen local businesses in the 1102 South Adams strip mall and a railroad crossing. It was also a short walk away from the Florida Capitol Building and Cascades Park.

Just after midnight, two fire engines sprayed the blaze from two different directions.

There is no evidence pointing to the cause of the fire yet. A TFD captain on the scene told the present Tallahassee Democrat reporter that the blaze was “under investigation, and a cause was yet to be determined.”

At the heavy blaze’s peak, a billowing smoke cloud, which was multiple stories tall, could be seen from a great distance away. The Tallahassee Police Department assisted TFD at the scene.

A small crowd of five people gathered in the plaza’s parking lot and watched the fire from a safe distance.

"TFD crews were able to get the fire under control within 30 minutes," the agency wrote in an emailed update.

On Saturday morning, two fire trucks and a number of firefighters were still on scene as the hulking remains of the building still smoldering and a few hot spots still burning.

Tallahassee firefighters were still on the scene around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2024, hours after Gramling's feed and seed store on South Adams Street was destroyed in a fire.

Talethia Edwards, a well-known Bond community advocate, drove by after getting an early morning haircut nearby and was heartbroken by the destruction.

"Gramling's seed store has so much history," she said. "It is where the African-American community came to buy their seeds to plant things to grow. And it's where I've come to get things for my family."

Edwards said she and a few others recently batted around ideas about revitalizing the south-side landmark, perhaps turning it into a "juke joint" or some other spot to socialize.

"When we lose things like this, we lose so much of the memories and the history," she said, "and the younger generation misses out on it."

A history of Gramling's feed and seed store

Back when the store marked its 100-year-anniversary, Stan Gramling was buoyed by optimism about the shop's longevity. But just a few years later, the store which used to easily bring in 23 tons of feed per week, could hardly fill a 3-ton order.

Stan was the third-generation owner of Gramling’s feed store. His granddad, Owen Irvin Gramling, founded the company in February 1915.

“Whatever you needed for your gardening or farming venture, they had it,” one longtime customer said shortly before they closed. “It was a one-stop shop and it was always a one-stop shop.”

Archival photo of Gramling's feed store. Gramling's moved to its current location at 1010 S. Adams St. in 1927.

Located at 1010 S. Adams St., Gramling’s had a prime spot to receive shipping orders by train.

But the city has changed: The Duval Street overpass redirected traffic. Breweries and bars have opened nearby. Agriculture moved out of the city. The store seemed immune to the city’s evolving urban landscape and competitive pressures from big box stores and online shopping. But in 2019, that immunity wore off.

Longtime customers mourned the loss.

Cleora Browning was in her 20s in 1953 when she first started going with her mother-in-law to Gramling’s feed store in downtown Tallahassee.

Back then, the store was the hub of the city’s agricultural scene and Browning would get seeds for the family's backyard garden.

Folks could walk, drive, or bike to Gramling’s for all their farming needs — horse halters, mule feed, poultry mashes and winter rye grass seed.

“I tell you, the moment I found out they were closing, I literally had tears in my eyes,” she said in 2019. “I’ve been knowing them for so long, they’re like a family to me.”

In recent years, there was a push to save the building, and renovations were underway. After sitting vacant, a new owner acquired the building last year with dreams of redeveloping it. A prominent architect even jumped in and mocked up sketches for what a new future for the building could look like.

A small troupe of locals noted the landmark store could be an ideal venue for the Bradfordville Blues Club, another landmark institution that closed in April of last year and took up temporary residence at the American Legion Hall.

The idea even caught the attention of the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation's board, which reviewed an interest letter submitted by the local coalition of supporters and approved Tallahassee's consideration on the "short list of cities that are bidding for this one-of-a-kind international project."

The story of a 'Secret Skatepark'

The Secret Skatepark was a popular “DIY” skatepark in downtown Tallahassee. The property had many concrete and wooden ramps and planks for skateboard tricks.

Pictures of the skatepark show that it was overrun by shrubbery and had substantial heaps of trash. It also had a considerable amount of graffiti.

Live music and other events took place there frequently and attracted sizable crowds.

Part of the park is under the overpass of Duval St.

This is a developing story, and more updates are on the way.

Christopher Monzon, Samson McCarthy and Vinh Hoang contributed to the reporting of this story. Benjamin Taubman is a reporter for the Tallahassee Democrat and is the editor of Florida State University's student newspaper, the FSView and Florida Flambeau. He can be reached at btaubman@gannett.com.

