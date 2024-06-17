Fire burns through building at golf course in Westmoreland County

Fire tore through a building on a golf course in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to Champion Lakes Golf Course on the 4700 block of Route 711 in Ligonier Valley at 5:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Flames were tearing through a building on the course and could be seen coming out of its roof.

At this time, investigators say there were no injuries.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

1 hurt in rollover crash in Pine Township State senator, neighbor work to save delivery driver who collapsed on the job in Bridgeville Local bar expected to be demolished after massive fire in Westmoreland County VIDEO: 5 buildings damaged in McKeesport fire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts