Fire breaks out in Westmoreland County home

Crews were called to a house fire in Westmoreland County on Sunday.

The fire broke out just before 10 p.m. along N. Fourth Street in Jeannette.

Video from a Channel 11 photographer shows firefighters using a ladder to get to the upper story of the home.

Officials tell us no injuries were reported.

