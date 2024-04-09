Fire breaks out in vacant Washington County house
Fire broke out in a vacant Washington County house around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
It happened along Houston Run road in Union Township.
Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the house.
Officials tell Channel 11 no one was injured.
