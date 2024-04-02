Fire breaks out in vacant Cokeburg duplex

Firefighters were called to a vacant duplex in Cokeburg, Washington County, early Tuesday morning.

Officials told Channel 11 the fire broke out around 3:45 a.m. along Washington Street.

Channel 11′s Lonni Rivera is at the scene, gathering information. Watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates on this developing story.

The duplex, which was scheduled for demolition, was fully engulfed by flames when first responders arrived.

No injuries were reported.

