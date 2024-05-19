Fire breaks out in three-story apartment building in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Crews with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene of a fire at an apartment complex on Sunday night.

Just after 6 p.m., crews responded to the three-story apartment building in the 3300 block of S. Leisure World Boulevard to find smoke in the basement of the building. Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the department, said they began evacuating the complex.

Crews battle fire in Northeast DC

In an update made at 7:15 p.m. on X, Piringer said the fire began in the electrical room in the basement due to an electrical issue. Pepco was at the scene helping.

It was not yet clear how many residents would be displaced, if at all.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.