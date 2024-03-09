Fire breaks out at Stafford elementary school

STAFFORD — Police and fire officials are investigating a small fire that broke out at an elementary school on Friday night.

Alarm systems at Oxycocus Elementary School on Route 9 reported a fire just after 8 p.m. on March 8, Stafford police said in a Facebook post. Police attempted to subdue the flames with fire extinguishers until the Stafford Township Fire Department and other units responded.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Though an investigation is ongoing, police believe the fire was caused by a faulty wall-mounted heat pump.

The scope of the damage or condition of the school was not immediately clear, and Superintendent George Chidiac did not immediately return a request for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with APP.com for any future updates.

Mike Davis has spent the last decade covering New Jersey local news, marijuana legalization, transportation and basically whatever else is going on at any given moment. Contact him at mdavis@gannettnj.com or @byMikeDavis on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Stafford NJ: No injuries in Oxycocus Elementary School fire