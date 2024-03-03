Fire breaks out in restaurant in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire broke out at a restaurant in Northwest D.C. on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 1 p.m., DC Fire and EMS said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that they were on the scene of a fire on the first floor of a restaurant in the 700 block of 6th St. NW.

There, officials say the fire was on both floors of the two-story restaurant. All visible fire was extinguished by 1:30 p.m., but firefighters were still checking for hotspots.

No injuries were reported.

