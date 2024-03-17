Fire breaks out in restaurant near Logan Circle

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS were on the scene of a fire at a restaurant in Logan Circle on Sunday evening.

Officials said the fire was in the first-floor kitchen of the restaurant, which is located in a three-story building in the 1300 block of 14th St. NW.

Man stabbed in Southeast DC

As of 5:07 p.m., DC Fire and EMS said the fire had been knocked down on the first floor. They continued to find fire in spaces on various levels.

No injuries were reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.