Fire breaks out on Icon of the Seas cruise boat just months after the largest ship set sail

A fire broke out on Icon on the Seas - the world’s largest cruise ship - causing it to lose power while docked in Mexico.

No one was injured in the Tuesday blaze while the ship was in Costa Maya, a Royal Caribbean spokesman told USA Today.

Power was only lost briefly, as the backup systems kicked on right away and the main power was restored, the company said.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the fire. It’s unclear if where on the massive ship the fire started or if there was any damage to the vessel.

The Independent has emailed Royal Caribbean for more information.

A fire broke out on Royal Caribbean’s “Icon of the Seas,” billed as the world’s largest cruise ship, sails from the Port of Miami on its maiden cruise on January 27 (AFP via Getty Images)

The ship is scheduled to head to Cozumel, Mexico, on Wednesday, according to CruiseMapper.

The colossal cruise ship first set sail from Miami in January. Dubbed “the largest ship in the world,” the Icon of the Seas spans 1,200 feet long and holds up to 5,610 passengers across its 20 decks. The ship is operated by 2,350 crew members.

The massive vessel boasts seven pools, including the “largest pool at sea,” the “world’s largest waterpark at sea,” six waterslides and nine whirlpools. In addition to water activities, Icon of the Seas also has a rock climbing wall, Royal Caribbean’s first food hall, a beach-themed carousel, an arcade, and a mini-golf course.

No one was injured in the blaze on the Icon of the Seas, and power was lost briefly on the ship because of the incident (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The vessel touts more than 20 ways to dine, and more than 15 bars and “nightlife experiences,” including a karaoke bar, spread across its eight “neighborhoods.”

When images of the ship first launched, many expressed distaste for it, calling it a “monstrosity,” a “nightmare,” and “human lasagne.”

But the Royal Caribbean president Jason Liberty called it “biggest, baddest ship on the planet.” When bookings opened for the ship started in October 2023, Royal Caribbean had its largest booking day in its 53-year history, the company noted.