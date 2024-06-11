Fire breaks out at historic Cape Cod hotel

A fire broke out at a historic hotel on Cape Cod early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the Dan’l Webster Inn & Spa on Main Street in Sandwich around 1 a.m. after a worker spotted flames on a surveillance camera, according to the Sandwich Fire Department.

The worker who spotted the flames pulled the fire alarm and started banging on doors to alert guests, officials said. About 50 people in total were forced out of their rooms.

The fire damaged part of the building’s roof and kitchen area but none of the rooms were affected by the flames.

There were no reported injuries in the fire.

The Dan’l Webster Inn has been offering lodging for Cape visitors for more than 300 years.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

