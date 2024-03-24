Fire breaks out at Damascus Starbucks

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Montgomery County Fire and EMS responded to a fire that broke out in a building in Damascus on Sunday afternoon.

At about 12:30 p.m., officials were dispatched to a Starbucks at 26131 Ridge Rd.

There, firefighters reported a fire in a commercial kitchen, Pete Piringer, a spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

No injuries were reported. The building and health inspectors were notified.

