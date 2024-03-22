Fire breaks out in block of 37 flats

The fire service was called out just after midnight

Six fire crews tackled an overnight blaze in a block of 37 flats.

Calls came in shortly after midnight with concerns that some people were inside the flats in Trinity Street, St Austell, said Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service.

However, it said everyone was accounted for.

The cause of the fire was unknown and an investigation would take place, it added.

