Fire breaks out in Beaver County silo

A fire broke out in a Beaver County silo early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3:40 a.m. along Aid Drive in Darlington.

The Darlington Township Volunteer Fire Department said the fire was in a wood chip silo.

Officials say no one was hurt. There’s no word yet on what started the fire.

