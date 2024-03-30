Fire breaks out at abandoned motel near Universal resort in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters in Orlando battled a fire at near one of Universal Studios’ resorts early Saturday morning.

According to the Orlando Fire Department, the blaze happened at an abandoned motel on South Kirkman Road, near Universal’s Endless Summer Resort.

Fire crews arrived at the scene at about 6:15 a.m. with about 10 units from both the Orlando Fire Department and Orange County Fire Rescue.

According to officials, the motel has been the sight of multiple fires this year, one on Feb. 27 and another on March 10.

At this time, no injuries are known.

