Fire breaks out in 9-story apartment building in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS was on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Northwest D.C. on Thursday morning.

The fire started in an apartment on the eighth floor of the nine-story building in the 1200 block of M St. NW. DC Fire and EMS said they found a victim inside the apartment.

Man injured in kiosk fire near Lincoln Memorial

People in distress, many of whom were seniors, were being evacuated from the building.

Crews knocked down the fire by by 9:15 a.m. DC Fire and EMS continued to rescue people through the use of its aerial tower.

DC police said the following roads were closed as firefighters worked to put out the fire:

200 block of M Street, NW, between 12th and 13th Streets

120 block of 13th Street, NW, between M and N Streets

1200 block of 12th Streets, NW, between M and N Streets

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.