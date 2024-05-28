Fire blazes at popular Miami pizza place, news reports say

Miami firefighters were called to a fire at a restaurant early Tuesday morning in the Design District.

Firefighters were extinguishing the blaze at Square Pie City around 6:30 a.m., according to a Local 10 report. The restaurant, known for it Detroit-style square pizzas, is in the ground level of the building at 3918 N. Miami Ave. Apartments are on the second floor.

While smoke was seen coming from the inside of the restaurant, the fire could not be seen from the outside.

A man was seen being put into a fire rescue truck to receive treatment for injuries, Local 10 reported.

Miami Fire Rescue was at the scene and did not return a call from the Herald.

This story is developing.