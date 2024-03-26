Fire authorities: Two people rescued after Baltimore bridge collapse

A general view of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge after it was collapsed after a cargo ship crashed into it. Jerry Jackson/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Two people have been rescued following the collapse on Tuesday of a major bridge in Baltimore after a cargo ship hit the structure, the local fire authorities said.

One person is in critical condition in hospital, Fire Department chief James Wallace said at a press conference.

Earlier the Maryland Department of Transportation said there were "at least seven people" who fell from the Francis Scott Key Bridge in the city near Washington following its collapse after a ship crashed into it.

The Baltimore City Fire Department told the US broadcaster CBS News that "at least seven people" were in the river and dive and rescue teams were at the scene to locate the individuals.

CBS News cited the coastguard as saying the vessel was the 290-metre Singapore-flagged cargo ship Dali apparently en route from Baltimore to Colombo in Sri Lanka that had collided with the bridge.

A general view of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge after it was collapsed after a cargo ship crashed into it. Karl Merton Ferron/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa